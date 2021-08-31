U-Haul Reveals Plans For New Retail, Self-Storage Center In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art retail and self-storage facility is coming together at 5500 SE 59th St. in Oklahoma City thanks to the U-Haul® acquisition of the former General Electric® Oil and Gas office.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sooner will encompass 132,907 square feet of space and sits on 19.3 acres. The property was acquired on Aug. 18.

Once the building is repurposed and renovated, it will offer a range of self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Climate-controlled rooms will be available. Renovations are expected to be completed this winter.

"OKC is a major metropolitan city and has been experiencing population growth over the last decade," said Scott Brackin, U-Haul Company of Oklahoma City president. "As OKC continues to attract residents, U-Haul is always seeking to provide our essential services at convenient and accessible locations to meet greater demand."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sooner at (405) 672-0252 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of this property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"We are amplifying our sustainable footprint by reusing a building that has been here since 1969, which means we are preserving a piece of community history while taking an environmentally responsible approach to expansion," Brackin added. "Growing populations equate to more self-move and self-storage demand. U-Haul has been the DIY moving experts since 1945, and we're prepared to grow with OKC."

Brackin plans to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within Oklahoma City. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor Jeff Lockridge E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com Phone: 602-263-6981Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-reveals-plans-for-new-retail-self-storage-center-in-okc-301366519.html

SOURCE U-Haul