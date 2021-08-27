U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage Ahead Of Tropical Storm Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to Louisiana residents who stand to be affected by Tropical Storm Ida moving through the Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical storm is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall on Sunday.

"Hurricane watches are already in effect as we brace ourselves for this storm," said Patrick Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. "As our neighbors begin to put their emergency game plans into place, we want to provide them with a secure place to store their possessions for 30 days at no cost."

U-Haul has made five facilities available to offer assistance. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner 2828 Marietta St. Kenner, LA 70062 (504) 468-3444

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd. 3800 N. Causeway Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002 (504) 837-4122

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Airline Hwy. 3847 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70001 (504) 302-4666

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Central Ave. 1019 Central Ave. Metairie, LA 70001 (504) 737-0916

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly 6210 Chef Menteur Hwy. New Orleans, LA 70126 (504) 246-9011

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

