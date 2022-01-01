U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage To Wildfire Evacuees In Boulder County

DENVER, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® Company of Northern Colorado has made four stores available to provide 30 days of free self-storage to people impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

Thousands of residents in Superior, Louisville and neighboring areas have been evacuated, and an estimated 1,000-plus homes have been destroyed by the wildfire that sparked late Thursday morning. Accessibility to local storage units can play a small part in the recovery process.

"This wildfire is already the most destructive in our state's history," said Ryan Preston, U-Haul Company of Northern Colorado president. "It is heartbreaking for so many of our neighbors who are starting 2022 without a home, or away from their homes. With the rebuilding process ahead, we want help by offering secure storage to those impacted at no cost for a full month."

Outreach efforts have extended to U-Haul Company of Southern Colorado, based in Colorado Springs, where the team has collected food, clothes and supplies needed for displaced residents. Those items are being delivered to Boulder County today.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage OF Park Hill

4800 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 800-4814

U-Haul Moving & Storage of the Mile High City

7540 York St.

Denver, CO 80229

(303) 286-2766

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longmont at Hwy. 66

3885 Highland Dr.

Longmont, CO 80504

(970) 535-6262

U-Haul Storage of Loveland

3305 N. Lincoln Ave.

Loveland, CO 80538

(970) 663-2707

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

