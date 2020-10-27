TZP Group Named To Inc.'s 2020 List Of "The 50 Best Private Equity Firms For Entrepreneurs And Founders"

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm focused on the lower-middle market, announced today that it was named to Inc.'s "50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs." TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. This recognition underscores TZP's commitment to being a "Partner of Choice" for owners and management teams.

Introduced in 2019, the 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake. To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

"We are very proud of our people and the culture that has built TZP's reputation as a Partner of Choice and are thankful to the many founders and entrepreneurs who have entrusted us as their partners," said Sam Katz, Managing Partner of TZP Group.

"I get the chance to interact with many entrepreneurs who have relentless drive and want to build a business that fixes problems, improves a process, or makes the world a better place. But to do that, it often takes the backing from a private equity firm that will provide more than just financial backing. It takes wholeheartedly supporting that vision and treating the founders like partners," says, Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

In addition, Inc. profiled TZP's partnership with Jenny Zhu, founder of Triangle Home Fashions. The profile highlights the value-added nature of TZP's partnership and the resulting growth achieved at the company. "TZP has been a great partner for me and my team," said Ms. Zhu. "They have contributed in all of the areas that they said they would and invested in the tools and resources to help my company scale."

Full Article: https://www.inc.com/magazine/202011/graham-winfrey/founder-friendly-private-equity-firms-2020.html

Jenny Zhu Profile: https://www.inc.com/magazine/202011/joe-bargmann/triangle-home-fashions-tzp-group-private-equity-2020.html

