Tyson Foods Invests $425 Million In New Tennessee Poultry Complex

HUMBOLDT, Tenn., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report along with local, state and federal officials met Thursday to officially open the company's new poultry complex in Humboldt, Tennessee. The $425 million project, which includes a processing plant, feed mill and hatchery, represents Tyson's biggest investment in Tennessee and the single largest corporate investment ever in Gibson County.

"We're pleased to add to the growth in Gibson County with the opening of our new 370,000 square foot processing facility," said Dean Banks, President and CEO, Tyson Foods. "We appreciate the support of all those who played a role in making this facility possible—the local community, county, state and our Humboldt team members, who safely and responsibly produce high-quality protein daily to help feed our nation and the world."

"Tyson Foods started as a small family poultry business more than 85 years ago, and today we are a recognized leader in protein," said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer and member of the Tyson Family. "We are incredibly proud to make western Tennessee the home of our first new poultry facility in 25 years and look forward to being part of the community and supporting the local economy."

Several hundred workers have been hired so far and are being trained for the start of production later this month. The processing plant, which is expected to employ more than 1,500 team members by 2023, is located within the Gibson County Industrial Park and will produce pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken for retail grocery stores nationwide beginning in late April.

"The demand for Tyson chicken products continues to grow and this plant will help us meet the needs of our customers and consumers," said Donnie King, Chief Operating Officer and Group President, Poultry for Tyson Foods. "We're excited to start this new chapter with the people of western Tennessee who have been extremely supportive of the project since day one."

The payroll and payments to farmers from the new operation, along with the purchase of grain and utilities, is expected to generate an annual economic benefit to the state of Tennessee of $150 million.

"With five facilities across Tennessee, Tyson Foods has an enormous impact on our state's agriculture industry and rural communities," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "Job creation is crucial to our continued economic success, and I thank Tyson for its investment and commitment to Humboldt and West Tennessee."

The company's Humboldt feed mill, which will supply feed for approximately 56 local poultry farmers, will employ 30 team members and produce 14,000 tons of finished feed a week when production reaches full capacity.

The Humboldt hatchery employs 30 team members and provides chicks for local poultry farmers who supply broiler chickens to Tyson.

This is the second major economic development project Tyson Foods has initiated in Tennessee in recent years. In August 2017, the company announced an $84 million expansion of its Union City operations, which has added more than 200 jobs.

Including Union City, the company currently operates five facilities in the state, employing about 5,000 people with an annual payroll of more than $226 million. In its 2020 fiscal year, Tyson Foods paid Tennessee farmers more than $61 million. The company estimates its total statewide annual impact for fiscal 2020, including payroll, grain purchases, utilities, property taxes and charitable contributions to be more than $428 million.

"Tyson Foods has been doing business in Tennessee for nearly 50 years and we're committed to making a positive impact on Humboldt and the entire region," said Tom McCue, Humboldt complex manager. "We appreciate the support of the local community as we've worked toward this day and I'm excited to build a tradition of excellence with our team members."

