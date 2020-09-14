Tyrone Edwards Takes The Reins As New Co-Anchor Of CTV's ETALK

- Edwards kicked off his new role tonight with an exclusive interview with Alicia Keys - To tweet this release: https://thelede.

- Edwards kicked off his new role tonight with an exclusive interview with Alicia Keys -

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/H1Z79d

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - As announced moments ago on CTV's ETALK, pop culture expert Tyrone Edwards is the new co-anchor of ETALK. Welcomed by co-anchor Danielle Graham, who is currently on maternity leave, and Lainey Lui, who is filling in for Graham, Edwards marked the first night in his new role with an exclusive interview with Alicia Keys and coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Edwards, who started his television career at Bell Media almost 10 years ago as the host of Much's RAPCITY, has been reporting for ETALK since June of 2018.

"From day one, Tyrone has brought an unbridled passion for entertainment to ETALK," said Nanci MacLean Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. "Paired with his unwavering work ethic and extensive experience, Tyrone's deep pop culture knowledge and ability to engage in meaningful and candid conversations with guests of all kind make him the perfect fit for this senior role in the Canadian entertainment industry."

"I am Black, un-muted, and ready. This is an opportunity to combine two of my loves, entertainment and community, at a time when pop culture and social issues are so aligned. I'm excited that the world of entertainment can now lead us to ongoing conversations about racism, climate change, and mental health," said Edwards. "I love what I do so it's never felt like a job, but I am very aware of my responsibility as a voice on Canada's #1 entertainment show, and I am so excited to start this new chapter together with my ETALK family."

ETALK, now in its 19 th season, has returned to production at Bell Media Studios' headquarters in Toronto, with one rotating host or reporter filming in-studio, while the rest of the team continues to report virtually.

Edwards began his television career as the host of RAPCITY, later becoming a host on Much and E! before becoming a reporter on CTV's ETALK in June of 2018. His versatility and enthusiasm has landed him many other gigs, including co-host of the IHEARTRADIO MMVAs, MUCH COUNTDOWN, multiple IHEARTRADIO MMVA RED CARPET specials, and weighing in as a fashion expert on original Canadian series, CELEBRITY STYLE STORY.

To view full press release, click here: https://thelede.ca/H1Z79d

SOURCE CTV