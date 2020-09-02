Tyme Technologies To Present At H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference On September 15, 2020

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) - Get Report, an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that its leadership will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The Company will present its corporate overview for 2020 with a special focus on multiple growth opportunities driven by advances in the science of cell metabolism, SM-88 (racemetyrosine) pivotal and late-stage trials in pancreatic cancer, SM-88 HopES trial in ultra-rare metastatic sarcoma, proof-of-concept RESPOnD trial evaluating TYME-19 in COVID-19, and expanding clinical plans for its cancer-metabolism pipeline candidate SM-88 in pancreatic, prostate, breast and hematological cancers.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Presentation Time: 9:30 AM ET

The presentation will be accessible on the events page under the investor relations section of Tyme Technologies' website at www.tymeinc.com.

About SM-88

SM-88 is an oral investigational modified proprietary tyrosine derivative that is believed to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells by breaking down the cells' key defenses and leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. Clinical trial data have shown that SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate and sarcoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events. Learn more.

About TYME-18

TYME-18 is composed of a proprietary surfactant delivery agent with a specific sulfonic acid component. It is designed for intra-tumoral administration of difficult to treat tumors and leverages the acidic tumor microenvironment and signaling pathways to kill cancer cells. TYME-18 is distinct in composition, but like SM-88, aims to leverage susceptibilities of a cancer that are related to its altered metabolism. Initial preclinical data for TYME-18 in animal tumor models demonstrate rapid and complete tumor regression, with no reported local or systemic toxicities. TYME-18 continues to be studied as a potential therapy for difficult to treat tumors that may not be eligible for surgical or other interventions. Learn more.

About TYME-19

TYME-19 is a potent, well characterized synthetic antiviral bile acid that is being evaluated as a potential oral therapy for COVID-19. In preclinical testing, TYME-19 repeatedly prevented COVID-19 viral replication without attributable cytotoxicity in treated cells.

COVID-19 hijacks a cell's ability to make proteins and lipids and divert these processes to make viral proteins and lipids in order to reproduce. COVID-19 accomplishes this by inducing stress in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), where cells process proteins, which enables the virus to remodel protein and lipid synthesis. In preclinical testing, TYME-19 has been shown to counteract these effects, preventing viral replication, by reducing ER stress. TYME-19 is believed to physically degrade viruses by solubilizing the protective lipid layer and other structural components, which prevent a virus from binding to and infecting a cell.

About TYME-88-Panc Pivotal Trial

The TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial applies the latest advances in the field of cancer metabolism by evaluating the efficacy and safety of an oral investigational compound that targets the metabolic mechanisms of the disease at its source. A prospective, open label pivotal trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer for patients who have failed two lines of any prior systemic therapy. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SM-88 used with MPS (methoxsalen, phenytoin and sirolimus) in advanced pancreatic cancer and will measure multiple endpoints, including overall survival, progression free survival, relevant biomarkers, quality of life, safety, and overall response rate. Learn more.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com. Follow us on social media: @tyme_Inc, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements/Disclosure Notice

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of TYME's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of TYME's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 22, 2020, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

