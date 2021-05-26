TYME Technologies, Inc. To Host Conference Call And Live Video Webcast On Thursday, June 10th At 5:00 PM ET

TYME Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYME) (the "Company" or "TYME"), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs tm), today announced that it will host a conference call and live video webcast on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will report its fiscal year 2021 financial results and provide a business update that same day.

As part of the event, the TYME executive management team will provide an updated business plan derived from the conclusions of the Company's comprehensive strategic review that was conducted over the past several months. The goal of the strategic review was to assess TYME's current pipeline, explore additional development opportunities, examine drug development process and determine how best to maximize the efficiency of the Company's capital expenditures.

The call will be led by Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of TYME, who will present the findings of the strategic review. Mr. Cunningham will be joined by members of the executive management team, including the Company's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Medical Officer, to answer questions. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (866) 601-3896 (domestic) or (636) 812-6499 (international), Passcode: 3690369. The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the TYME website, tymeinc.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Following the Company's presentation there will be a Q&A session. Management will address both live questions and those submitted in advance via email to TYME@jtcir.com. The deadline to submit questions for the conference call is 5:00 PM ET on June 8, 2021.

About TYME Technologies, Inc.

TYME Technologies, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. With the development of TYME-18 and TYME-19, the Company believes that it is also emerging as a leader in the development of bile acids as potential therapies for cancer and viruses such as COVID-19. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com. Follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding our drug candidates (including SM-88 and TYME- 18) and their clinical potential and non-toxic safety profiles, our drug development plans and strategies, ongoing and planned preclinical or clinical trials, including the proposed TYME-19 proof-of-concept study, preliminary data results and the therapeutic design and mechanisms of our drug candidates. The words "believes," "expects," "hopes," "may," "will," "plan," "intends," "estimates," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions (including their use in the negative) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by discussions of future matters such as: the effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the associated impact on the national and global economy as well as impacts on the Company's ongoing clinical trials and ability to analyze data from those trials; the cost of development and potential commercialization of our lead drug candidate and of other new products; expected releases of interim or final data from our clinical trials; possible collaborations; and the timing, scope, status, objectives and strategy of our ongoing and planned trials; the success of management transitions; and other statements that are not historical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and projections which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any historical results and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the severity, duration, and economic and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; that the information is of a preliminary nature and may be subject to change; uncertainties inherent in the cost and outcomes of research and development, including the cost and availability of acceptable-quality clinical supply, and in the ability to achieve adequate start and completion dates, as well as uncertainties in clinical trial design and patient enrollment, dropout or discontinuation rates; the possibility of unfavorable study results, including unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing data; risks associated with early, initial data, including the risk that the final data from any clinical trials may differ from prior or preliminary study data; final results of additional clinical trials that may be different from the preliminary data analysis and may not support further clinical development; that past reported data are not necessarily predictive of future patient or clinical data outcomes; whether and when any applications or other submissions for SM-88 or other drug candidates may be filed with regulatory authorities; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any applications or submissions; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect commercial availability of SM-88 or other drug candidates; the ability of TYME and its collaborators to develop and realize collaborative synergies; competitive developments; and the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of TYME's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 3, 2021 as well as subsequent reports we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov.

The information contained in this press release is as of its release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

