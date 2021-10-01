Tyler Van Buren Joins Cowen's Equity Research Team To Cover Biotechnology

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (COWN) - Get Cowen Inc Class A Report ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Tyler Van Buren has joined the Company's equity research team to further expand the firm's coverage of the biotechnology sector. He will be based in New York and will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen's Head of Research.

"We are delighted to welcome Tyler back to Cowen's industry-leading health care research team," said Mr. Fagin. "Our clients rely on Cowen's premier biotechnology research to make informed investment decisions. We remain committed to expanding our research offerings and services."

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Van Buren was a Managing Director and senior biotechnology equity research analyst at Piper Sandler. Prior to Piper Sandler, Mr. Van Buren spent five years on the biopharma research team at Cowen. He holds a B.S. in biochemistry and cellular biology and an M.S. in biology, both from the University of California, San Diego.

Cowen's acclaimed research department consists of 58 senior analysts covering nearly 950 securities across multiple sectors, including health care, consumer, energy, sustainability and energy transition, technology media & telecom, capital goods & industrials, and Washington policy.

About Cowen Health Care Research

With 18 senior analysts, including seven dedicated to biotechnology, Cowen has one of the largest health care research footprints on Wall Street.

The team also includes two analysts in Cowen's Washington Research Group focused exclusively on health care policy. This effort complements, and is integrated with, the firm's fundamental analysis.

Cowen's health care analysts are consistently ranked among the best in third-party polls, such as Institutional Investor magazine's All-America Research Team and the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards.

The team boasts a long tradition of collaboration and thought leadership. Marquee publications such as Cowen's Biotech Quarterly, Therapeutics Categories, and the annual drug pricing survey have been widely read, and published consistently, for more than 25 years. Other major publications include Pharmaceutical Industry Pulse, Specialty Pharmaceutical Industry Pulse, and Life Science Tool Kit.

The research team also publishes numerous studies under Cowen's flagship Ahead of the Curve® Series banner. Recent reports have included in-depth explorations of immune-oncology, gene therapy, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The Company hosts some of the longest-running and best-attended events in the sector, including Cowen's Health Care Conference (now in its 42 nd year); the Therapeutics Conference (now in its 24 th year); the MedTools Conference (now in its 10 th year); and the FutureHealth Conference (now in its 7 th year). Cowen also hosts numerous targeted events, which this year include Cowen's Gene Therapy Summit, Oncology Innovation Summit, and Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit.

About Cowen Inc.Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management division builds on Cowen's core insights by developing differentiated, actively managed investment strategies that seek to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

