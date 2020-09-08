Tyler Technologies' Virtual Court Recognized As Best Remote Work Solution By Amazon Web Services

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report announced today that it was named as a 2020 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Award winner for "Best Remote Work Solution" for its Tyler Virtual Court product.

"We're honored to be recognized by Amazon Web Services for Tyler Virtual Court as the best remote work solution this year," said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer for Tyler Technologies. "The coronavirus pandemic has pushed us to be nimble and innovative with the solutions we're providing our clients to address their critical needs. Remote court services are more important than ever, and we're pleased that Tyler Virtual Court has helped the public sector expand access to justice and improve overall court efficiency during this time."

Tyler Virtual Court provides a way for courts to handle cases remotely, removing the burden of having defendants physically appear in a courtroom, while also broadening access to justice for disadvantaged or displaced defendants. With Tyler Virtual Court, courts can conduct face-to-face court sessions with remote defendants through a video-chat-enabled virtual session. More than just video conferencing, however, the platform intuitively integrates with the court's case management system to ensure efficiency for everyone involved. The mobile, secure platform is maintained and hosted by Tyler Technologies on AWS and can be accessed on any device. After launching the solution earlier than expected due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Technologies has implemented or is in the process of implementing Tyler Virtual Court for more than 60 municipal court clients.

Tyler Technologies, along with the other award winners, were recognized at a virtual awards event earlier this month. To learn more about Tyler Virtual Court and its successful implementation in the city of Alvin, Texas, municipal court, watch AWS's video interview.

The 2020 AWS Public Sector Partner Award winners were selected based on their innovation of solutions to public sector customers, demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the AWS Partner Network (APN), and delivery of results in a customer-obsessed way.

