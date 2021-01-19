Tyler Technologies To Provide Electronic Filing To The State Of Texas Through 2027

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today an agreement valued at $98 million over five years with the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA) to extend the use of Tyler's eFileTexas™ electronic filing solution through August 2027.

Tyler's initial agreement with the Texas OCA is set to expire in August of 2022. The state was required to go back out to bid for its e-filing project and again selected Tyler to bring advanced electronic filing to the state through at least 2027, with an option to extend the terms through 2032. The eFileTexas solution will continue to serve all of Texas' 254 counties for both criminal and non-criminal case types.

"We've achieved a great deal of success for our courts through the use of eFileTexas," said David Slayton, administrative director of OCA. "Electronic filing has been key to the Texas Judiciary's ability to overcome disasters from hurricanes, to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to a ransomware attack. Through all of these disasters, our courts have remained open and operational, and that is due in large part to eFileTexas. It is a crucial function of our judicial system, and I am excited to continue to improve the system with new upgrades and features for our court community."

This new project will bring a major set of enhancements to the eFileTexas solution, including self-service administrative tools and robust reporting capabilities for both program administrators and clerks at the local level. The clerk reporting will allow supervisors to better manage their office's operations and make their processes more streamlined.

Tyler has been working with the Texas OCA since it selected Tyler's Odyssey File & Serve™ solution for electronic filing in 2012. In September 2015, the Texas OCA and Tyler worked together to successfully implement e-filing statewide for civil cases nine months ahead of schedule, which remains the largest e-filing implementation in the country. As a result of the successful project, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals chose to expand the scope of the e-filing initiative by mandating e-filing in criminal cases, which was completed in December 2019.

"It's been exciting to see the Texas OCA's transformation to becoming paperless since the beginning of our partnership with them in 2012," said Terry Derrick, general manager of eSolutions for Tyler. "We're very pleased to continue to provide our advanced electronic filing solution to the state, bringing efficiencies to its court processes and helping them improve access to justice for all constituents."

eFileTexas has more than 425,000 registered users and has eliminated 420 million pages of paper since it was implemented in 2015. It is an open solution that is integrated with 25 other entities, including 15 different electronic filing service providers (EFSPs) and ten court case management systems, and it drives further efficiencies and paper savings through those systems.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005139/en/