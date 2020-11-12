Tyler Technologies Signs Statewide Agreement With Nevada For Tyler Supervision

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement for Tyler Supervision™ with the state of Nevada's Department of Public Safety (DPS), specifically the Nevada Parole and Probation (NPP) Department.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report announced today it has signed an agreement for Tyler Supervision™ with the state of Nevada's Department of Public Safety (DPS), specifically the Nevada Parole and Probation (NPP) Department. NPP is looking to replace its current Offender Information Tracking System (OTIS) with a modern technology environment. The department's objective is to implement a new solution that will allow users to perform work in a more efficient manner and implement more automated processes.

NPP is currently using a 20-year-old, homegrown application for parole and probation management. The current solution has limited functionality and is not able to update with new features to keep up with the agency's growing needs. NPP selected Tyler's solution to help it make a major technological step forward for management of adult parole and probation cases, allowing the agency to coordinate, communicate, record, and track each step of the supervision process.

"Our current system is crucial for tracking parolees and probationers within the state. But the system is antiquated, and it is nearly impossible to make the changes and enhancements required for advanced case management. We are looking forward to implementing a statewide solution that will bring many efficiencies and advanced functionality for parole and probation," said Captain Tom Lawson, NPP.

Tyler Supervision will replace NPP's legacy system and allow the agency to better manage its caseloads and department. Given that the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services already uses Tyler Supervision and several Nevada courts utilize Tyler's Odyssey ® case management solution, this project will allow critical data sharing among all agencies, enabling efficiencies across the state. The solution will also bring additional benefits including:

Intuitive features such as Voice Biometric telephone check-in using Tyler's automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to streamline agency management

Ability to track fines, fees, and other charges and generate recurring invoices, create a payment plan, and receive payments

Ability to see critical case information in one place

Advanced CJIS security standards and Amazon GovCloud requirements for data protection

24/7 access through a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution

"We're pleased to expand upon our partnership in Nevada by bringing our fully integrated cloud solution, Tyler Supervision, to Nevada's adult parole and probation processes," said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler's Courts & Justice Division. "We understand that this project is NPP's top technology priority, and we look forward to helping NPP realize its vision of having a comprehensive case management system that is both adaptive to evolving business needs and intuitive for today's modern users."

