Tyler Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report will discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The teleconference begins at 10 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151750/e15a0630ce. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial 844-861-5506 (U.S. callers), 412-317-6587 (international callers), or 866-450-4696 (Canada callers) and ask for the "Tyler Technologies" call. A replay will be available one hour after the call ends through February 18, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference passcode 10151750.

The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at https://tylertech.irpass.com/Presentations.

