Tyler Technologies Schedules 2021 Financial Guidance Conference Call And Webcast

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report will discuss its financial guidance for fiscal year 2021 and provide an update on its recent acquisition of NIC Inc. during a conference call and webcast on Monday, June 7, 2021. The teleconference begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The related press release will be issued before the market opens on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157097/e8f3ed7c31. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial 844-861-5506 (U.S. callers), 412-317-6587 (international callers), or 866-450-4696 (Canada callers) and ask for the "Tyler Technologies" call. A replay will be available one hour after the call ends through June 14, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference passcode 10157097.

The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at https://tylertech.irpass.com/Presentations, where presentation charts will also be available shortly before the conference call.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

