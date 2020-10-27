Tyler Technologies Named To "Best Places To Work In Maine" List For 13th Year

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to the " Best Places to Work in Maine" list for the 13 th time since 2007.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report has been named to the " Best Places to Work in Maine" list for the 13 th time since 2007. Tyler was ranked in the "Large Employer Category," which includes companies having more than 250 U.S. employees.

"We are always honored and humbled to be named as a top workplace in Maine," said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. "We take great pride in living and working in Maine and our continued growth of Tyler's local presence. Our strong company culture underscores our dedication to our employees and the public sector clients that we serve across the country."

This year, 84 companies met the criteria of a best place to work. Tyler joined leading Maine employers representing various industries including finance, technology, healthcare, banking, and construction. Tyler has more than 850 employees in Maine across its offices in Bangor, Falmouth, and Yarmouth, where the company's ERP Division is based.

Tyler's recognition follows a thorough company assessment managed by Best Companies Group, which gathers information from all registered organizations including employee benefits, workplace policies, and employee responses to a comprehensive satisfaction survey.

The Best Places to Work in Maine program is presented by the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Maine HR Convention, and MaineBiz.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005082/en/