Tyler Technologies Improves Citizen Access For Iowa City, Iowa

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report today announced that Iowa City, Iowa, has successfully gone live with Tyler's EnerGov™ platform, which includes its industry-leading citizen self-service (CSS) solution. The implementation was completed remotely, on budget, and ahead of schedule.

Iowa City was seeking to replace its current system with a more modern and automated land development, permitting, and licensing software solution. The city selected Tyler's EnerGov platform to automate the processing of permits and to regulate land development activities such as site plan reviews, permit issuance, inspections, and code enforcement cases. In addition, Tyler's enterprise implementation team facilitated the integrations between EnerGov and the city's other Tyler products, including Tyler's Munis ® solution, Tyler Content Manager ®, and Tyler Cashiering ®.

The last half of the city's implementation of EnerGov was delivered remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this unexpected obstacle, the launch of EnerGov was smooth and successful. Since launch, the city has already experienced initial benefits and new capabilities from EnerGov, such as

Providing the public with online autonomous access to municipal land records, current applications, and ongoing work

Improved online offerings and better accessibility for residents and contractors

Intuitive interface for both customers and staff, which reduces confusion and increases efficiency

Increased automation, reduced touch time, and higher levels of processing efficiency

A highlight of the EnerGov platform is the CSS online portal. With this solution in place, Iowa City is now able to offer its residents a high level of insight into the community development process by providing open online access to information. Residents and contractors can intuitively apply for a permit using an interactive and dynamic map, request inspections, view the progress of their plan reviews, and pay their invoices when it's convenient for them regardless of whether or not the planning office is open. These online tools help maintain open lines of communication with residents, which allows Iowa City staff to remain focused on critical tasks.

Iowa City is located in the eastern part of Iowa and has a population of approximately 78,000. Each year, the city reviews on average roughly 50 rezoning and subdivision applications; 2,700 permits; 2,500 rental housing licenses; and 2,000 city code violations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

