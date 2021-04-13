Tyler Technologies' EnerGov Decision Engine Solution Helps Guide Residents Through Complex Government Ordinances

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report today announced the launch of its EnerGov Decision Engine ™ solution. This web-based application helps constituents simplify the intricate processes associated with understanding ordinances and navigating permits and licensing.

Using EnerGov Decision Engine, constituents can easily find the information they are looking for, whether related to land development, property approvals, obtaining permits, securing a license, scheduling a meeting with city hall, or planning a special event. The solution expedites the process by asking a series of simple questions to help the resident arrive at the correct destination. From there, the resident can read background, fill out necessary forms, and process payments.

"We understand that local ordinances help to maintain health, safety, and promote general well-being, but the process of comprehending and adhering to ordinances can be very complex for many homeowners and business owners," said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler's EnerGov solution. "EnerGov Decision Engine empowers constituents, using a simple interface, to arrive at the appropriate destination to accomplish their task, whether that is applying for a permit, renewing a license, or just providing more information."

Besides simplifying ordinances, EnerGov Decision Engine brings several other benefits to residents. Both homeowners and property owners are no longer required to track down permits or records, which often results in an in-person visit to city hall. They can feel empowered knowing they have accessed the correct documents and information required for their task. Government benefits from the solution because it can minimize staff resources associated with granting permits and licenses to constituents and answering common questions.

EnerGov Decision Engine is available as an integration with Tyler's EnerGov ™ civic services solution. More than 600 cities and counties in the U.S. and Canada use Tyler's EnerGov solution.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

