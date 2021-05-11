Tyler Technologies Announces 2021 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report is proud to announce its 2021 Tyler Public Sector Excellence Award winners. The company selected 31 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants after demonstrating their excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions in innovative ways.

Tyler's excellence awards were announced at this year's annual Tyler Connect user conference, which was attended virtually by more than 5,000 clients. Tyler Connect offered more than 600 classes for attendees, and allowed clients to network with peers, share best practices, and learn new processes related to their Tyler solutions.

"Our Tyler Excellence Award winners continue to raise the bar on using technology to create real change in their communities, and this year was no different," said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. "We are proud to recognize these clients for their excellence in making their jurisdictions more vibrant, more efficient, and more productive."

These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found on our winner's page here.

Appraisal & Tax Winners

DeKalb County Tax Commissioner's Office, Georgia

Fort Bend Central Appraisal District, Texas

Civic Services Winners

City of McKinney, Texas

City of Temecula, California

Courts & Justice Winners

City of Victoria Municipal Court, Texas

Denton County, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Texas

Indiana Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration, Indiana

Okaloosa County Clerk of Circuit Court, Florida

Superior Court of California, County of Placer

Williamson County Justice Technology Team, Texas

Cybersecurity Winner

Richland County School District One, South Carolina

Data & Insights Winners

City and County of San Francisco, California

Pierce County, Washington

Ramsey County, Minnesota

State of Connecticut

ERP Winners

Benton County, Oregon

City of Santa Monica, California

City of Tulsa, Oklahoma

New Castle County, Delaware

Southeast Michigan Council of Governments

Town of Davie - Purchasing Division, Florida

Land & Official Records Winner

Washtenaw County Clerk/Register, Michigan

Platform Technologies Winner

Chainbridge Solutions, Fairfax, Virginia

Public Safety Winners

Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming

City of Salina Police Department, Kansas

Hays County, Texas

Schools Winners

Belleville Township High School District 201, Illinois

Detroit Public Schools Community District, Michigan

Fort Mill School District, South Carolina

Mission Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Township High School District 214, Illinois

Tyler's Excellence Award submissions were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership and judged on the following criteria:

Organizational efficiency and productivity

Organizational responsiveness to employees, vendors, or citizens

Business value

Innovation in using Tyler applications or services in unique ways

Relevance to other organizations using Tyler solutions

COVID-19 response in handling transitions, changes, and/or other effects from the pandemic

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

