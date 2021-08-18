Tyler Perry Studios Extends Worldwide Deal With Sony Music Publishing

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced the extension of its worldwide agreement with Tyler Perry and his production enterprise Tyler Perry Studios ("TPS").

Under the agreement, Sony Music Publishing's Visual + Media Rights division - newly rebranded from Broadcast & Media Rights - will continue to administer all of Tyler Perry Studios' commissioned music for over 60 productions, including 1,500 series episodes, 26 films, 20 plays; and will cover future productions. The deal renews the company's long-standing, 10-year relationship with Perry, alongside his music supervisor Joel C High.

Recently, Tyler Perry announced he is taking his iconic Madea character, a franchise grossing over $1 billion at the box office, to Netflix with a twelfth film, A Madea Homecoming, slated for release in 2022. Next year, Perry and Netflix also plan to release A Jazzman's Blues, his longtime passion project that he first wrote in 1995. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the film is set from 1937-1987 and follows an unsolved murder investigation, revealing a story of forbidden love, deceit and a long-held secret.

Tyler Perry said, "I'm very pleased to continue my creative partnership with Jon, Cathy, and the Sony Music Publishing team. I'm grateful for their support and passion for Tyler Perry Studios, and I look forward to future successes together."

Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said,"Tyler Perry Studios continues to transform the film/tv industry with its modern creative vision and passion for diverse storytelling. At Sony Music Publishing, we are committed to supporting the studio's talented composers and the music that bring these unique narratives to life."

Sony Music Publishing SVP, Visual + Media Rights Cathy Merenda said, "We are honored for Tyler Perry Studios to extend its long-standing relationship with Sony Music Publishing. TPS has continued to raise the bar for creative excellence across stage and screen, and we look forward to championing their work with the best services in the industry."

Oscar and Emmy award-winner Tyler Perry is celebrated for his prolific work as an actor, filmmaker, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, and author. His film and television highlights include Diary of a Mad Black Woman and eleven other Madea films; nine seasons of House of Payne and Meet the Browns (both in syndication); and his new series The Oval, Sistas, Ruthless, and Bruh. Perry is also developing Mabel, a Madea prequel series, with Showtime. As an actor, Perry recently starred in Taylor Sheridan's thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead and in Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cate Blanchett.

In 2019, Perry unveiled the historic opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, making him the first African American to lead a major production studio. TPS develops and produces motion picture films, as well as drama and comedy television programming, which air on BET, BET Her, BET+, Amazon, and Netflix. Perry is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

About Tyler Perry Studios: Tyler Perry Studios ("TPS") was formed by actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, and develops and produces motion picture films, in addition to drama and comedy television programming for the multi-platform U.S. television market. TPS' former studio lot was situated on a 200,000 square foot former Delta Airlines campus of over 60 acres in the Greenbriar area of southwest Atlanta. During the course of its operation, the space was home to production of 10 films and over 700 episodes of Perry's five television series. In 2015, TPS expanded operations with the acquisition of Fort McPherson, a former army base, which sits on over 330 acres minutes from downtown Atlanta. Perry and the studio's Georgia-based employees are in production of Perry's current television series and feature films, in addition to providing state of the art facilities and services to major feature films and television shows filming in Atlanta. The TPS grounds contain twelve soundstages named after highly accomplished African-Americans in the entertainment industry that range in size between 10,000 and 60,000 square feet.

About Sony Music Publishing, Visual + Media Rights: Providing worldwide expertise to maximize revenue generation and collection, Sony Music Publishing's newly rebranded Visual + Media Rights division (formerly known as Broadcast & Media Rights) is the leader in full-service management and administration of rights derived from film, television and audio-visual content, delivering world class service to broadcasters, producers and rights holders. Its clients range from start-ups to major global groups including 20th Century Studios, A+E, All3Media, CBS Television Network, Cinetel, Discovery, Endemol Shine Group, Entertainment One, Fox Entertainment, Mattel, New Regency Entertainment, Showtime Networks, Sky, and Sony Pictures.

