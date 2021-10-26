First Internet Bank announced today that Tyler Maragh has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team as a Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer.

Tyler Maragh, Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Tyler's breadth of experience in small business lending gives him an excellent understanding of how to help owners achieve success," said First Internet Bank Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager Mark Gibson. "We are confident he will be a trusted advisor to clients, helping identify their unique financing needs while providing expertise throughout the lending process."

"Entrepreneurs need financing solutions to meet their changing needs," Maragh said. "I look forward to working with the First Internet Bank team to drive growth and further solidify our leadership position as one of the nation's fastest-growing SBA preferred lenders."

Prior to joining First Internet Bank, Mr. Maragh served as Associate Vice President and Business Development Officer at Byline Bank, where he oversaw the bank's national loan financing. Past tenure includes positions with Liberty SBF and Marcus & Millichap. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

