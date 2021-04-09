Ty Warner spends $119.5 M to Build the Finest Private Club in the United States
MONTECITO, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montecito Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and social club that captures the essence of life on the American Riviera with its unrivaled services and amenities, culinary excellence and iconic views of the Paciﬁc Ocean and Channel Islands, announced that it will open its doors on April 13th, 2021 with an exclusive membership opportunity for new members and a focus on elevating outdoor leisure, ﬁtness and social experiences.
"My vision is to create a private club like no other. We are pleased to open this innovative club with a focus on outdoor amenities which provide a Club experience superior to any other Club in the United States," said Ty Warner, owner of Montecito Club.
Part of the Club's opening strategy is to offer an exclusive window of opportunity to new and existing area residents who are interested in joining the Club's thriving social presence.
In preparation for the opening, the Club has ampliﬁed its outdoor programming as well as enhancing many of its property features. Highlights include Platinum TE Paspalum grass on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course; 4 Rebound Ace tennis courts; a crushed oyster shell bocce ball court with underground LED lights; a 25,000 square foot pool complex with a kids splash pool; 2 rim-flow lap pools equipped with underwater bluetooth speakers allowing you to listen to your personalized underwater playlist; a beach entry zero edge oval shaped pool, whirlpool, pool café and bar featuring a wood burning pizza oven. Additionally, the Club features an outdoor sports complex featuring two pickleball courts, basketball, beach volleyball, soccer ﬁeld, badminton, a 15-foot-high sledding hill and batting cage equipped with state-of-the-art slow and fast pitching machines.
Indoor features include a groovy interactive Kid's Club with a wall-to-wall Lego room, a 21 seat state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos Theatre with concession stand inspired by Hollywood's Golden Age, a retro arcade featuring laser runway, black lights and 2 AMF Bowling Alleys that glow in the dark. The alley takes on psychedelic hues for cosmic bowling. A graffiti artist was commissioned to paint street art on the walls in vibrant, Day-Glo imagery.
The 6,500 square foot Fitness Center with panoramic ocean views with Matrix cardio and strength equipment, Peloton bikes and treadmills, a movement studio for group and virtual fitness classes, diagnostics room and recovery room were created with a modern approach with health and wellness. With an added medical and fitness hybrid approach, led by Dr. Maury Hayashida, Montecito Club offers onsite biometric testing, training instruction and physical therapy treatment.
The launch of its membership program comes on the heels of a new addition, Mike Orosco as General Manager.
Orosco joined the Montecito Club in March 2021 with an extensive history in private club hospitality and membership development. Before joining the team, he served as Clubhouse Manager at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles.
"I'm excited to be part of the Montecito Club family and work with a stellar team," Orosco said. "We have an exceptional membership group that is thrilled to return to the club and connect with friends and colleagues with whom they haven't seen in a long time. We aim to be that safe and exciting environment where they can connect once more."
Membership includes exclusive beneﬁts across Ty Warner's portfolio of properties including Montecito Club, Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, Four Seasons Biltmore Santa Barbara, San Ysidro Ranch, Sandpiper Golf Club Four Seasons Hotel New York and Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Connoisseur Club Membership Program Memberships currently available include the Ambassador Membership with full club privileges excluding golf, the Signature Membership with full club privileges at each individual club and the distinguished Connoisseur Memberships, which includes full club privileges at Montecito Club and Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club. Memberships include special access to Ty Warner's Hotels, Resorts and Golf Courses.
Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts presents what is the most premier club membership program offered anywhere in the world. The Connoisseur Club Membership offers its select membership and their families an opportunity to enjoy membership privileges at two of the most exclusive private clubs in the world.
Media Contact: Claudia Schou Claudiaschou@gmail.com (562) 298-7094
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ty-warner-spends-119-5-m-to-build-the-finest-private-club-in-the-united-states-301265895.html
SOURCE Montecito Club