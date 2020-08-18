Ty Kennedy Joins ACI Mechanical And HVAC Sales As Sales Engineer

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales announces Ty Kennedy as new Sales Engineer. General Manager Richard Luna is expanding sales coverage in the Portland market area and Ty is the perfect fit with his outstanding sales engineer experience in California and Oregon.

"Ty will be a great addition to Portland's Sales Engineering Team. His previous experience with Air Distribution, VRF and other applied equipment will provide a strong support for our customers," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "We look forward to Ty's exceptional product knowledge and consulting skills." "When I first joined ACI, Keith explained the idea of what the future of the company will be, and that excitement is contagious," said Ty. "I am excited to see how I can apply my previous experiences here to provide great service and products to customers."

Ty obtained a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Davis. Prior to ACI, he worked in the Sales Engineering position for three consecutive years across competitive HVAC companies such as Sigler Carrier, Norman S. Wright Mechanical, and others.

"Ty has hit the ground running with a combination of experiences in Applied Equipment, VRF, and Air Distribution all together," said General Manager Richard Luna. Across this field, Ty consulted with clients on the best solutions for their projects and created long-lasting relationships with customers. He noted, "I always try to keep an open mind, and that comes in handy when coming up with unconventional solutions to help save both customers time and money."

As the Sales Engineer, Ty will demonstrate his skills and expertise in consulting and product knowledge to assist Contractors and Engineers with their projects. His diverse experience in Applied Commercial HVAC will help our customers mitigate against any field issues and utilize the right equipment and design to build successful projects.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC SalesACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ty-kennedy-joins-aci-mechanical-and-hvac-sales-as-sales-engineer-301114413.html

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales