TXi engine indication (EIS) system support for select twin engine aircraft include the Cessna 425, King Air 90 series, as well as Piper I and II aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, today announced TXi ™ engine indication system (EIS) support for select twin turboprop aircraft including the Cessna 425, the King Air 90 series, and select Pratt & Whitney PT6A turboprop-powered Piper Cheyenne variants. Twin turbine aircraft owners and operators will benefit from TXi EIS with features such as engine timers, exceedance recordings, dynamic engine indications, as well as wireless data logging that combine to reduce pilot workload, improve engine efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. Other TXi EIS enhancements include dynamic markings for multi-engine piston aircraft, electronic ignition support for Lycoming and Continental engines and more.

"This significant update to TXi EIS allows twin turboprop owners and operators to further modernize their cockpits," said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "We are proud to offer a state-of-the-art engine indication solution that replaces expensive-to-maintain traditional round dial gauges, and also provides easy wireless access to valuable engine performance data to help protect the investment made in these turboprop engines."

Twin-Turbine EIS

Owners and operators of these aircraft can now view EIS information on a dedicated 7-inch TXi flight display in portrait mode and replace aging round dial EIS gauges with a modernized display to more clearly read engine information and simplify the cockpit. These twin turbine owners and operators can also benefit from an outside air temperature (OAT) indication that can be set to alert the pilot at thresholds determined by the pilot operating handbook (POH), and actions such as turning on pitot heat can clear the alert from the display. These new enhancements and capabilities are available to Cessna 425 aircraft, King Air 90 series aircraft with both factory-equipped and retrofit Blackhawk engine upgrades, as well as Piper Cheyenne I and II variants.

Multi-engine dynamic EIS markings and fuel display enhancements

New multi-engine dynamic EIS markings clearly illustrate specific phase of flight limitations so pilots can more easily interpret engine data at-a-glance 1. Additional improvements allow for easier entry of fuel onboard during initialization at start-up and the ability to display total fuel onboard to more easily reference the amount of fuel available. To make fuel calculations simpler and more accurate, pilots now also have the ability to sync fuel quantity with an onboard fuel computer.

Additional new capabilities

There are several new updates for primary flight display (PFD) and piston powered EIS versions of TXi, that include:

Enhanced autopilot indications for Garmin GFC 500, GFC 600, and Avidyne DFC 90 autopilot installations include indicated airspeed (IAS) and vertical speed (VS) bugs that show solid when activated and hollow when inactive

TXi PFD installations with a 7-inch landscape display have a new down arrow and dashed line that will now point out the direction of the heading bug when selected to a heading out of view on the HSI, an enhancement to help with situational awareness and help prevent autopilots from changing directions in a 180-degree turn

Electroair electronic ignition support is optionally provided for both Lycoming and Continental engines

An optional aerobatic enablement is now supported for select aircraft with the GSU 75 and allows the primary flight display (PFD) to depict attitude information during aerobatic flight

A new optional G-meter will indicate acceleration (G-force) that could be valuable during turbulence or aerobatic maneuvers

These new TXi EIS features for twin turboprop aircraft join the Cessna 208/208B, Daher TBM 700/850, and the Piper PA-46-310SP/350P JetPROP single-engine turboprop aircraft already certified and are expected to be available in July through the authorized Garmin dealer network. The TXi series also come with a two-year warranty, which is supported by Garmin's award-winning aviation support team. For additional information, visit www.garmin.com/TXi or contact a local Garmin authorized dealer.

1Must be configured at setup and is dependent on AFM.

About Garmin

