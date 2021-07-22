TXB Honors Frontline Heroes In Local Communities Across Texas And Oklahoma For 24/7 Day

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 24/7 Day on July 24 and further support the Oklahoma and Texas communities it serves, TXB is honoring the first responders, medical personnel, and Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock to serve and protect the public. In partnership with the NACS Foundation , this celebration is part of a nationwide initiative to thank our heroes working 24/7.

Participating in 24/7 Day is part of TXB's larger community giving initiative, as the company is constantly giving back to the Texans and Oklahomans it serves. TXB hosts several fundraising events and initiatives throughout the year to support local nonprofits like Texas CASA and United Way. Community giving is a priority for TXB CEO Kevin Smartt and is a primary focus for him during his current tenure as chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

TXB is honoring hometown heroes on 24/7 Day by offering its private label products, all curated, packaged and made in Texas, including a free bag of locally sourced TXB jerky and a free TXB one liter premium electrolyte water. This offer is available on July 24 to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, sheriffs, highway patrol, fire, border patrol, 911 dispatchers, and American Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a badge.

"Especially over this past year, first responders, medical personnel and volunteers go above and beyond to keep our communities safe and healthy, and we couldn't be more grateful for their service," said Smartt. "As one of many TXB community initiatives, we are honored to continue our part in 24/7 Day, and this year's offerings to these incredible individuals is the least we can do to say thank you."

Members of the community can take part as well by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.

To learn more about TXB community giving initiatives, visit https://txbstores.com/community/ .

About TXBHeadquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. Serving over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products including jerky, bottled tea, water, coffee and more.

With its motto, "Leave 'Em Better," TXB continually looks for ways to give its guests the highest quality of service and products, raising the bar for c-store standards; this is why TXB's CEO and 2021 NACS chairman, Kevin Smartt, was named Convenience Store News' 2021 Retailer Executive of the Year . Please visit www.txbstores.com for more information.

