Two-Way Radio, Inc. Joins The Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Two-Way Radio, Inc. ("Two-Way"), a full-service communications provider and certified testing lab headquartered in Wytheville, Virginia.

Founded in 1948, Two-Way has proudly served the communities of Southwest Virginia, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and Southeastern Kentucky.

Deborah Terry, owner and granddaughter of Two-Way's founder, is excited about the acquisition saying, "Becoming part of the MCA family will enable continued growth and product advancements. We look forward to leveraging the resources and capabilities that this partnership will provide. It is exciting to consider how this will benefit our employees and our customers, both of which have always been our top priority."

"We are excited to welcome Two-Way to MCA," said Vince Foody of MCA. "Two-Way has over 60 years of experience servicing not only the commonwealth of Virginia, but West Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina as well. Their outstanding reputation and customer service strengthen our ability to better serve the region."

The addition of Two-Way expands MCA's footprint across Virginia and into West Virginia.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 45,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

