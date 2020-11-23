Two-Time Cancer Surviving Amazon Author Rosie Mankes Strategically Aligns With 'Stand Up To Cancer' (SU2C), Via Her Book Sales To Help Support Ground-Breaking Translational Cancer Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Author, Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Rosie Mankes ( https://www.rosiemankes.com/) announced she was the subject of a recent interview conducted by nonprofit cancer organization SU2C, which raises funds to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking translational research to help quickly develop and deploy new cancer therapies. Rosie is a proud supporter for SU2C after conquering two devastating lung and breast cancer diagnoses in her own lifetime. "I am a two-time cancer survivor and I have spent the last eight years of my career helping to raise funds and awareness for the important work of nonprofits. That said, it is super important to me to strategically align with this amazing nonprofit for my book sales," Rosie said. She channeled her experiences into the subject of a powerful memoir, rewarding readers with a message of perseverance and hope. Rosie learned that the best way to conquer life's hardest challenges was to shift gears and change tactics. Rather than succumbing to fear, she now focuses on wellness, emotional healing, and spiritual wholeness and shares her message with those facing illnesses, such as cancer or other challenging life struggles. The SU2C interview is available online at Rosie Mankes SU2C Story. Rosie's memoir, Find Your Joy & Run With It, is currently available for purchase on Amazon.com.

To view Rosie's recent TV interview with Tom Basile, Host of America Right Now on Newsmax TV, click this link: Rosie Mankes Newsmax TV Interview

Synopsis and Review for " Find Your Joy & Run With It"

What if you went to the post office thinking you were picking up a package, but instead you received a box containing your brother's cremation remains. What if, during that same year, you were diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy - all while simultaneously dealing with the challenge of transitioning your confused and dementia-suffering mother into an assisted living facility?

These three life-altering events happened to Rosie Mankes, but rather than telling the story of a life overturned by hardship, she instead celebrates the magic of breaking free and finding joy, sharing how readers can do the same. Transforming despair and despondency into service to others, Rosie's memoir is raw, honest, funny, and emotionally relatable all at the same time.

"You will laugh, you will cry, and you will know that because of her honesty, her strength, and her courage, she will help us all fight through things we could have never imagined happening to us. Thank you, Rosie." -Dan Angel, multiple Emmy, Peabody and WGA award-winning writer and producer.

For the latest news related to Rosie Mankes, her continuing journey, life coaching tips, or upcoming personal appearances, visit www.rosiemankes.com. Or follow her on social media: Facebook, Instagram, www.LinkedIn.com/in/RosieMankes/

About Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C)

Stand Up To Cancer works relentlessly to offer the newest, most effective, and most promising cancer treatments to patients quickly by bringing together the best minds to collaborate, innovate, and share cancer research. Learn more at: www.StandUpToCancer.org.

About Life Coach Rosie Mankes

A certified Life Coach, Speaker and Amazon Author of " Find Your Joy & Run With It: From Loss and Despair to Flying High - A Beautiful Inspiring True Story," Rosie's mission centers on empowering people who want to experience lives full of meaning and joy, despite experiencing fearful adversity. Rosie recently strategically aligned with Stand Up To Cancer via her book sales. Learn more about her ongoing work at: www.RosieMankes.com.

Rosie has also worked in cause marketing for the past eight years, connecting senior-level Fortune 500 companies with worthy organizations, and has championed and represented global nonprofits like Save the Children.

