Two Richmond American Model Homes Debut In Lake County

OKAHUMPKA, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two new model homes at its popular Seasons at Spring Creek community in Lake County. The Azure and the Slate will debut on March 20 and 21. Visitors are encouraged to reserve a time slot early because appointments are required. Call 352.570.7802 to sign up or visit the website ( RichmondAmerican.com/GOSpringCreek) to learn more.

Seasons at Spring Creek offers six versatile ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection ( RichmondAmerican.com/OrlandoSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Seasons at Spring Creek sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

More about Seasons at Spring Creek:

Six ranch and two-story plans from the mid $200s

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2- to 3-car garages, approx. 1,620 to 2,800 sq. ft.

Hundreds of structural and design options

Convenient location near US-27, Florida's Turnpike and local employers

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Spring Creek will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service! Visit RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSpringCreek for more information.

Seasons at Spring Creek is located at 5209 Meadow Song Drive in Okahumpka. Call 352.570.7802 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

