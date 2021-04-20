Two Practices With $232 Million Join Ameriprise To Reach Their Succession Planning And Growth Goals

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) recently added two advisor practices to its branch channel with $232 million in combined client assets.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Report recently added two advisor practices to its branch channel with $232 million in combined client assets. Steve Potter joined from Morgan Stanley in Charleston, South Carolina, and separately Frank Gordon, CLU ® and John Beninato, CDFA ® joined from MassMutual in Red Bank, New Jersey. Both practices were looking for a firm with deep expertise and personalized support to help them reach their goals.

Potter, who manages $125 million in client assets, started evaluating firms 18 months ago and was particularly interested in how each one elevates the client experience, and facilitates advisor retirements and succession planning. He selected Ameriprise because the firm prioritizes serving clients well and has a formal succession planning program that will help him eventually retire on his terms.

Reflecting on his decision, Potter said, "I wanted to move to a firm that would provide a more personalized service for my clients, which includes integrated technology and a broad investment offering. Additionally, I've spent over 20 years guiding clients to and through retirement. Now it's time to ensure my own family is secure for retirement and my clients are well supported. I moved firms because I wanted more options for the valuation of my hard work. Ameriprise provides advisors with equity and valuable succession planning options that put us in the driver's seat of what happens with our practices."

Potter is supported by Ameriprise branch manager Jamie O'Brien.

MassMutual advisors were seeking more 'horsepower' to reach their goals

Gordon and Beninato, who manage $107 million in client assets, evaluated firms for two years. They wanted a firm that is committed to financial planning and provides highly vetted, extensive asset management capabilities, and found Ameriprise was the best fit.

"Ameriprise has a positive reputation and that stuck out to us. We value the firm's long history, and the strong brand name they've built in the industry," said Beninato, who has over a decade of experience. "We like Ameriprise's open architecture product platform, which offers us a wide array of choices. We don't feel there's pressure for us to sell certain products. Ameriprise's approach to products and solutions provides advisors choice and flexibility to offer what is best for clients, first and foremost."

"We can concentrate on our clients here," said Gordon who has over 30 years of experience in the industry. "Ameriprise has the resources and financial planning, insurance, and asset management experts to help us craft plans that work for our clients' unique needs, while saving us time."

Ameriprise branch manager Trevor Jones supports the team. "Ameriprise gives advisors more horsepower to develop their business and serve clients comprehensively. Frank and John said we were the best option to help them grow over the next 10 years, and I'm excited to support them in the years ahead."

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years. 1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

