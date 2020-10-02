Two New Gentle-on-Skin Laundry Innovations From 'all

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New innovations have come out this year from America's #1 sensitive skin detergent brand, 'all free clear pure and 'all free clear clean&care, perfect for families gearing up for the fall season and continuing to adjust to back-to-school routines.

'all free clear pure is a bio-based detergent which contains 99% USDA certified biobased content. 'all free clear pure uses a multi-enzyme formula to clean your clothes. It's biodegradable and is 100% free of perfumes and dyes, while still being gentle on skin - which is a great choice for people suffering from skin sensitivities who still need a powerful product tough on stains - after raking leaves all day or after an afternoon full of arts and crafts and school science projects from home.

The multi-enzyme formula in 'all free clear pure is good at targeting and tackling enzymatic stains like grass, ice cream and BBQ sauce. Plus, as always, it's phosphate free. This product is essential for consumers looking for a gentle detergent that is that is 99% bio based and provides a plant based clean.

"We have seen consumers continuing to want to be environmentally conscious in their daily routines, but concerns on cleaning efficacy and often the high-price per wash load have prevented many from bringing this desire to their washloads," said Chris McClement, Vice President, Laundry Marketing & Cross Brand Strategy at Henkel. New 'all free clear pure overcomes these obstacles by delivering the trusted cleaning performance of 'all with a 99% bio-based detergent which has earned the U.S. EPA's Safer Choice label."

'all free clear clean & care smooths fibers to promote fiber elasticity in clothes. Made with Vitamin E and Keratin, this fabric-smoothing formulation is a great fit for busy parents who are looking to keep their attire looking good for all the video meeting calls we're attending these days!

Designed to help protect colors in clothes, 'all free clear clean & care is also free of dyes and perfumes, allowing for more comfort - since dyes and perfumes can irritate skin!

"We are also seeing that consumers today are seeking the added benefit of fabric conditioning from their wash loads," McClement added. "New 'all free clear Clean & Care, with Keratin and Vitamin E, promotes fabric elasticity to help clothes keep their shape."

Consumers looking for gentle-on-skin detergent can get 'all free clear pure, available in sizes 36oz, 75oz, 88oz & 141oz, at Amazon, Target, Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford and Giant & Giant Foods.

And for families looking for a reliable detergent to promote fiber elasticity, they can find 'all free clear clean&care, available in sizes 36oz & 88oz, at Walmart, Kroger and Hannaford.

For more information, visit all-laundry.com.

About Henkel

