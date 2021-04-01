Two Knowles Fellows Achieve National Board Certification

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced that two of its Fellows achieved National Board Certification , an advanced teaching credential that demonstrates their proven impact on student learning and achievement, in the 2019-2020 cycle.

National Board Certification involves completion of a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process defined by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Using the National Board Standards and the Five Core Propositions as a foundation, the certification process requires candidates to submit a portfolio that contains evidence of differentiation in instruction, student engagement, and their ability to act as an effective and reflective practitioner. Additionally, candidates must demonstrate content knowledge on a computer-based assessment.

The Knowles Teaching Fellowship is designed to help early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. At the conclusion of the five-year program, Teaching Fellows become Senior Fellows who have the opportunity to participate in the Knowles community and be supported in ongoing leadership efforts for the duration of their career. As part of the comprehensive suite of benefits available to Knowles Fellows, grant funds can be requested to pay for application fees, to purchase a video camera or to cover other relevant expenses incurred while pursuing National Board certification.

"Through our work with Knowles Fellows and teachers across the country, we aim to strengthen math and science teaching and learning," stated Nicole Gillespie , President and CEO, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "We recognize that teachers can and do act as leaders in the profession from the beginning of their careers and the National Board Certification process sustains and rewards the teacher leadership that is so critical for our schools and students. We congratulate John, Bernice and all the other teachers who achieved this certification for their tremendous accomplishment."

The following Knowles Fellows achieved National Board Certification in the 2019-2020 cycle:

Nationwide, more than 128,000 teachers have achieved National Board Certification, including 45 Knowles Fellows.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

