Two Innovative Individuals Invested Into Order Of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Paul Cronin Weiler, O.C., and Mr. Mathew Baldwin, C.M., were invested virtually into the Order of Canada today. His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Administrator of the Government of Canada, presented each of them with their insignia of the Order of Canada during the private virtual ceremony, which was attended by a small gathering of family and friends.

Paul Cronin Weiler, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia and Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States of America

Paul Weiler is one of North America's foremost labour law scholars. As chair of British Columbia's Labour Relations Board, he crafted the province's labour code, innovative legislation known for its progressive character and emulated in many other jurisdictions. Later, as a long-time professor at Harvard Law School, he became a leader in his discipline and shaped a generation of legal minds, authoring publications on arbitration, workers' compensation systems, gender pay equity, comparative constitutional law, sports law, entertainment law, and medical malpractice.

Mathew Baldwin, C.M. Edmonton, Alberta

Sportsman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Matt Baldwin has been contributing to the social fabric of Canada's western provinces for decades. Known for his success and flair as a champion curling skip and for founding a number of businesses in the petroleum industry, he has also contributed generously to the community. Through the Matt & Betty-Jean Baldwin Foundation, he has helped improve the lives of patients undergoing brain, heart and kidney treatment, and has supported numerous other charitable causes.

Nominations for the Order of Canada are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Nominate someone who has made outstanding contributions to their field of endeavour to the Order of Canada. From community volunteers to scientists, from artists to entrepreneurs, the members of the Order of Canada have enriched the lives of others and made our country a better place.

Quick facts:

Encouraging excellence is at the core of the governor general's mandate.

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Its Members, Officers and Companions are people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

Anyone can nominate a person for a Canadian honour, decoration or medal.

Each nomination is researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee or council, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada