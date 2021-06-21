Two Harbors Investment Corp. To Join S&P SmallCap 600

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) - Get Report, an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.

For more information on the S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

