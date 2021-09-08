Two Former Senior FTC Officials Join Kelley Drye, Further Bolstering Privacy And Advertising Practices

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP today announced that Jessica L. Rich and Laura Riposo VanDruff have joined the firm's Privacy and Advertising practice groups. Both attorneys are former top officials at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), with Ms. Rich having served as Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) and Ms. VanDruff as an Assistant Director in BCP's Division of Privacy and Identity Protection (DPIP).

"Privacy law is changing at an exponential pace as numerous states enact new comprehensive privacy laws, and the FTC and State Attorneys General prioritize privacy and information security enforcement," said Alysa Hutnik, Chair of Kelley Drye's Privacy and Information Security practice. "Jessica and Laura are revered privacy law and policy trailblazers, and their addition further bolsters the firm's capabilities, especially with respect to their specialized expertise in digital advertising and data analytics, information security, consumer financial services, data governance and data breach preparedness. Their experience and insight will be extremely valuable in helping our clients prepare for the future of privacy and evolving consumer protection law."

Ms. Rich and Ms. VanDruff join an impressive list of former FTC officials at Kelley Drye, including the firm's managing partner, Dana Rosenfeld, who served as Assistant Director of the BCP and attorney advisor to FTC Chairman Robert Pitofsky, former Bureau Directors Bill MacLeod and Jodie Bernstein, as well as Aaron Burstein, who joined the firm in 2019, having served as senior legal advisor to FTC Commissioner Julie Brill.

"Jessica adds a level of privacy and advertising legal experience that is unmatched," said Dana Rosenfeld, Managing Partner of Kelley Drye. "I had the pleasure of working with her at the FTC when we were counsel to our mentor Jodie Bernstein and helped her reshape the agency's focus on emerging issues in electronic commerce and online privacy. Adding Jessica and Laura to the team strengthens an already impressive practice group that is key to the success of our clients and the firm."

Ms. Rich served at the FTC for 26 years and led major initiatives on privacy, data security, and financial consumer protection. She is credited with expanding the FTC's expertise in technology and was the driver behind FTC policy reports relating to mobile apps, data brokers and Big Data, the Internet of Things, and federal privacy legislation. She also directed the agency's development of significant privacy rules, including the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Safeguards Rule. She is a recipient of the FTC Chairman's Award, the agency's highest award for meritorious service and the first-ever recipient of the Future of Privacy Forum's Leadership Award. Ms. Rich is also a fellow at Georgetown University's Institute for Technology Law & Policy. Prior to joining Georgetown, she was an Independent Consultant with Privacy for America, a business coalition focused on developing a framework for federal privacy legislation.

"During my career, I have worked with many of the attorneys who make up the Kelley Drye practice team," said Ms. Rich. "I can attest first-hand to their expertise and skill in providing top-quality representation for their clients, and I am thrilled to be joining their ranks."

Ms. VanDruff brings a depth of experience to Kelley Drye. As Assistant Director for the FTC's Division of Privacy & Identity Protection, Ms. VanDruff led the investigation and prosecution of matters relating to consumer privacy, credit reporting, identity theft, and information security. Her work included investigation initiation, pre-trial resolution, trial preparation, and trial practice relating to unreasonable software security, mobile operating system security update practices, and many other information privacy and identity protection issues.

She joins the firm from AT&T where she served as an Assistant Vice President - Senior Legal Counsel advising business clients on consumer protection risks, developing and executing strategies in response to regulatory inquiries, and participating in policy initiatives within the company and across industry.

"I am delighted to be joining Kelley Drye," said Ms. VanDruff. "I have long-admired the firm's commitment to excellence in representing their clients in privacy, data security, and consumer protection matters. I look forward to adding a complementary perspective to the outstanding counsel that the firm's clients receive already."

