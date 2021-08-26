Two Education Advanced, Inc. Products Named Winners Of Tech & Learning 2021 Awards Of Excellence: Back To School

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, announced today that two of its products, Cardonex and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC), have been named Tech & Learning Secondary (6-12) Winners at the 2021 Awards of Excellence: Back to School.

"We are honored to be recognized for our leadership in the advancement of education, especially in these uncommon and demanding times," said Education Advanced CEO Dr. Eli Crow. "With over 900 years of education leadership experience, our team deeply understands the challenges associated with school operations. We exist to help educators increase efficiency to build a better future for their schools and the students within them."

Cardonex is a patented school master scheduling and staff planning technology that integrates with existing SIS solutions to empower school leaders to build student-centered master schedules and data-driven staffing plans before the first day of school.

BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC) is a collaborative curriculum and instruction solution connecting learning objectives to a continuous cycle of development, delivery, assessment, and refinement across teachers, classrooms, and grade-levels in K-12 school districts.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

