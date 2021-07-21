Two CSPs In APAC Select Allot Secure Solutions To Provide Cybersecurity Services To Consumer And SMB Customers

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Get Report (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that two fixed and mobile operators in APAC will offer cybersecurity services to their consumer and SMB customers in several countries based on the unified family of Allot Secure solutions. Each CSP and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

One of the CSPs will deploy Allot Secure to provide 360 degree cybersecurity protection for the CSPs' consumer customers when they are connected to the mobile network using the Allot NetworkSecure solution and on their home routers with the Allot HomeSecure solution. Their SMB customers will be protected from cyberthreats by the Allot BusinessSecure solution when they are connected to their business networks. The second CSP will protect their consumer and SMB customers using NetworkSecure and also EndpointSecure, a solution which ensures that the customer is protected from cyberthreats even when they are off the provider's network

The Allot Secure family of solutions provides network-based protection against a wide variety of cyber attacks such as malware, viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks. The NetworkSecure solution also gives parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection for their children when they use their devices.

"Our unified 360 degree cybersecurity service offering played an important part in these CSPs' decisions to choose Allot," said Oren Coral, VP Sales, APAC for Allot. "The family of Allot Secure solutions fit perfectly into their strategies to offer their customers cybersecurity services while adding value to their brand and increasing revenues."

