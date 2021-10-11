Two Columbia Threadneedle Institutional Investment Strategies Recognized For Strong Performance, Innovation And Excellence

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that two of its institutional investment strategies were recognized as 2021 Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Award winners for strong performance, innovation and excellence in their respective...

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that two of its institutional investment strategies were recognized as 2021 Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Award winners for strong performance, innovation and excellence in their respective categories. The Columbia Seligman Global Technology Strategy won Active Global Equity Strategy of the Year and the Columbia Multi-Sector Fixed Income Strategy won Active Global Fixed Income Strategy of the Year.

The awards identify outperforming strategies serving the U.S. institutional market. The judges evaluate strategies based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative methodology that ensures metrics and weightings are reflective of investment decisions being made by CIOs. 1

"We strive to provide our institutional clients with investment strategies that achieve consistent and strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes," said Colin Moore, Global Chief Investment Officer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "We're honored to have multiple strategies recognized by Pension Bridge as it demonstrates our deep investment expertise and research-intense approach."

Pension Bridge, a subsidiary of Pageant Media, recognizes outperforming strategies that are available to institutional investors, including, but not limited to, separately managed accounts (SMAs). Four additional Columbia Threadneedle institutional investment strategies were listed as finalists in their respective categories:

Columbia Japan EquityActive International Equity Strategy of the Year

Columbia Focused Large Cap ValueActive U.S. Large Cap Strategy of the Year

Threadneedle U.S. Equity - Small CapActive U.S. Small Cap Strategy of the Year

Columbia Emerging Markets Opportunity / Columbia Emerging Markets EquityEmerging Markets Equity Strategy of the Year

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $593 billion 2 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Report. For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

1Methodology: The first stage assesses purely quantitative elements to derive leader boards from the entries. These leader boards inform and populate the shortlists for each category. The second stage of judging relies on a panel of independent judges comprised of institutional investors and consultants who confirm the data is correct and evaluate the qualitative elements of each entry across 31 categories. All data requested is through May 31, 2021: https://www.iamanagementawards.com/page/1803959/categories-criteria-and-judging.

2As of June 30, 2021. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of institutional strategies carefully before investing.

For more information, please visit https://www.columbiathreadneedleus.com/institutional/. There is no guarantee that investment objects will be achieved or that any particular investment will be profitable.Strategy descriptions should be read carefully before investing.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution and involve investment risks, including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Adtrax: 3856811

© 2021 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

