Two Classic Panera Favorites Become One With Launch Of New Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac & Cheese won't have to choose between their two Panera favorites ever again. Today, Panera is marrying these two classic menu items into an entirely new creation - Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese, available now at bakery-cafes nationwide. It's a combination so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of, so to debut the blockbuster, first-ever cafe mashup of two iconic menu items, Panera and two-time Grammy Award Winner, Michael Bolton, have released a digital short: "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."

"As the new head Chef at Panera, I am incredibly excited to work with our pantry of fresh, clean ingredients to create delicious new innovations on the Panera menu," said Claes Petersson, Head Chef and Chief Food & Innovation Officer at Panera. "I'm obsessed with the flavor combination in our new Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese—it's an insanely craveable and irresistible creation that our customers nationwide are sure to love."

Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a new recipe from Panera and was developed by combining two distinct cheddar cheese sauces into a singular velvety blend, simmered with a burst of seasoned broccoli florets and julienned carrots. Guests can now order Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese in Panera bakery-cafes nationwide, starting at $5.79 or as part of a You Pick 2® order. Panera Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese is also available in the refrigerated deli area at select grocery retailers nationwide as the newest addition to Panera's line of cafe-inspired grocery products.

"To celebrate the first-ever mash-up of two iconic Panera menu items coming together in perfect harmony, we knew we had to do something big," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer at Panera. "The combination of our crowd-pleasing Broccoli Cheddar Soup, with our Mac & Cheese is a true embodiment of Panera's dedication to delicious food. We felt so passionately about the flavor combination that the love song almost wrote itself, and who better to help us announce to the world than love song legend and Panera superfan, Michael Bolton."

As with all Panera menu items, new Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese is free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, or colors from artificial sources as defined by our No No List. Guests can order nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera's website, or via the Panera app. If you're on-the-go or just not quite ready to dine in, you can order via Panera Curbside or contactless Delivery, as Panera continues to take steps to serve our communities safely.

About Panera Bread Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites - like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery - all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of June 30, 2020, there were 2,128 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter ( @panerabread), Facebook ( facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram ( @panerabread).

