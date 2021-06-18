Two Brothers Discover Unusual Extract That Sparks Beard Growth And Soothes Itchy Skin

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two brothers from South Florida have launched a new hair and beard care company called BEERDS. They are using pure hops extract in a unique way. Through many hours of research, development and testing they created proprietary formulas for beard oil, beard and hair butter, and beard wash. The process involved getting just the right concentrations of the pure hops extract with the other natural butters, oils and extracts being used to make each product.

The hops extract has long gone unnoticed for its skin and hair benefits. But recently, the medical science community began putting hops extract to the test in topical products for the skin and hair.

One study published by the National Institutes of Health revealed that the humulus lupulus (hops) extract proved to have three powerful agents that are highly beneficial to our skin and hair. (Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6359372/)

These three agents were found in significant amounts in pure humulus lupulus "hops" extract:

1. Antimicrobial agents are known for destroying or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms (especially pathogenic microorganisms). After 2020, most people know what a pathogen is, but just to be clear, they cause disease. And, if you recall from our list above, dry skin related to disease is a very common reason that certain people can't get rid of the irritation or itch.

2. Anti-inflammatory agents block certain substances in the body that cause inflammation: But guess what, inflammatory mediators, neurotransmitters and neuropeptides activate the cutaneous nerve endings, causing itch signal transduction from the peripheral skin, through the spinal cord and thalamus, to the brain cortex. This article details the Peripheral Mechanisms of Itch, posted on the National Institute of Health's website.

3. Antioxidant agents are compounds that inhibit oxidation. This process is a chemical reaction that can produce free radicals, thereby leading to chain reactions that may damage the cells of organisms. Oxidized skin cells degenerate (age) more quickly and are prone to become irritated or inflamed.

Based on their findings and research, the two brothers created their own special formulas for beard oil, beard butter and beard wash. They used natural oils and butters, 100% pure humulus lupulus "hops" extract and other premium ingredients to create beard care products that truly stop beard itch, make beards softer, clear up the skin around facial hair and help with healthier growth.

The two brothers tested every version of each product on their own beards until they were satisfied with the efficacy, consistency and fragrance of each one. These aren't "private label products"; the brothers put significant research and resources into creating these products.

If you're interested in learning more about BEERDS and their products, visit BEERDS.com and use code PRESS20 to save 20% if you want to try any of the products.

