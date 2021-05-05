Twist Brands To Debut First Dual-Brand Painting With A Twist & Color Me Mine Studio

NEW ORLEANS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist , America's original and largest paint-and-sip franchise brand, and Color Me Mine , the industry leader in paint-your-own pottery, will debut the ultimate arts & crafts-as-entertainment location later this summer in Texas, marking one of the first collaborations between the two brands since Painting with a Twist acquired Color Me Mine in November and formed parent company Twist Brands. The new business is currently under construction at 1713 Preston Road in Plano, TX.

The new dual-concept features the individual businesses operating under one roof. Two studios branded individually will be separated by a large glass viewing window where guests can catch a glimpse of the fun happening at the business next door, seamlessly marketing the other brand as a sister company and often working together for events that benefit each studio.

Husband-and-wife team Kerri and Jason Winter are currently operating a Painting with a Twist franchise in Plano and will transition to the new 4,000 square foot dual-brand location. The studio will serve as a forerunner for operating the complementary businesses under one roof with plans to add as many as 20 dual-branded locations of Painting with a Twist & Color Me Mine studios across the country over the next two years.

"We are excited about all of the opportunities locally for franchisees to operate both Painting with a Twist and Color Me Mine in one location. Both of these brands are true leaders in their category when it comes to experiential retail and by combining forces, we anticipate greater brand exposure and more profitable business opportunities for our franchise owners," said Joe Lewis, CEO of Twist Brands.

A frequent guest at both brands prior to ownership, Kerri Winter says the synergy between the two is what drew her to opening this debut studio. "These businesses offer our guests an escape from the real world for a few hours and we're excited to bring new options for arts & crafts-as-entertainment to the area," she said. "After working as an ICU pediatric nurse, my favorite part about owning our current studio is providing a carefree escape with friends and family, which makes our business expansion even more special for us to reach the Plano community on a different level."

Painting with a Twist is emerging stronger as a brand as the recent challenges incurred during the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated innovation on a number of fronts. Founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the innovators of the emerging category are continuing to evolve in this new crisis. The brand this year introduced Twist at Home as a new product line, offering at-home paint kits to guests with video instructions included. Painting with a Twist was also able to quickly pivot to offering virtual experiences which has attracted a number of team building opportunities as businesses search for ways to keep their teams connected as remote working becomes more prevalent and long-lasting.

Similarly, Color Me Mine has navigated the last year with strong systems and resilient franchisees. The brand has already started to see major gains as the country emerges to gather and create memories with their friends and family.

Twist Brands was formed in November 2020 when Painting with a Twist acquired Color Me Mine and Chesapeake Ceramics, a leading global ceramics supplier. The move is meant to cement Twist Brands as the dominant leader in the growing Arts & Crafts as entertainment vertical within the franchise industry and ensure a stable supply chain for the studios operating within those brands.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 250 studios open or in development in 35 states. Nationally, guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $5 million through its charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. As the fastest-growing franchise in the category, Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 edition for the past seven years. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine is the originator in contemporary paint-your-own ceramics and the only international chain in the industry with more than 130 locations worldwide. The popular Color Me Mine "The Art Of Having Fun" concept offers a place where customers enter a relaxing environment, choose from over 400 ceramic pieces, and enjoy an hour or two of family bonding, making memories and great entertainment while custom painting their selections. Ceramic pieces are then left to be glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com.

