Twist Bioscience Launches 96-Plex Library Prep Kit For Low Pass High Throughput Next-Generation Sequencing

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) - Get Twist Bioscience Corp. Report, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the launch of the Twist 96-Plex Library Prep Kit, a high-performance, cost-effective preparation kit for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Recently, new methods in genotyping by sequencing (GBS) have unlocked the potential for NGS to improve not only data quality and quantity but also deliver significant improvements in lab workflows and reduce sample prep costs.

"With the 96-Plex Library Prep Kit, we were able to discover a statistically significant genetic association to Westie lung disease, a canine model for human idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) that was missed with microarray technology," said Matt Huentelman, Associate Professor of Neurogenomics, TGen.

Sri Kosuri, Founder and CEO of Octant commented, "We needed a robust, scalable, and low touch method for verifying full plasmid sequences…ideally, one that would not require a huge investment in labor and capital. We found the Twist 96-Plex Library Prep Kit!"

Library preparation is a major bottleneck for sequencing workflows, from both a timing and cost perspective. With the ability to multiplex up to 960 samples upfront and combining best-in-class enzymes with optimized oligos and buffer conditions, the Twist 96-Plex Library Preparation Kit (formerly RIPTIDE from iGenomX) limits the reagent volume required for later reactions and reduces the hands-on processing for each sample. The Twist 96-Plex Library Preparation Kit provides more complete genetic information than microarrays, which results in increased statistical power for genotyping studies and enables researchers to obtain greater biological insights at a higher scale and lower cost.

"96-Plex Library Prep Kit-enabled genotyping is a significant advancement over microarrays. The approach provides a greater density of genomic markers throughout the genome at a significantly reduced cost," said Ali Torkamani, director, Genomics and Genome Informatics, Scripps Research Translational Institute, Associate Professor, Scripps Research.

"The Twist 96-Plex Library Prep Kit includes a robust PCR-like workflow for ultra-high throughput library construction that allows customers to use a small amount of sequencing data to generate high-quality genotype calls across the entire genome. Following the acquisition of iGenomX, we 'Twistified' the product which we believe will be instrumental in enabling customers to conduct studies involving hundreds to thousands of samples, whether screening traits for seed selection or verifying the sequence of plasmid colonies," said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

