TwinSpires And Tonto Apache Tribe's Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Team Up To Pursue Arizona Online Sports Betting License

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TwinSpires, the Churchill Downs-owned online wagering brand for horse racing and sports, announced today that it will seek to enter the newly legalized sports betting market in Arizona in partnership with the...

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TwinSpires, the Churchill Downs-owned online wagering brand for horse racing and sports, announced today that it will seek to enter the newly legalized sports betting market in Arizona in partnership with the Tonto Apache Tribe, owner and operator of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The partnership allows for a TwinSpires retail sportsbook to open within the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, and also for TwinSpires to launch its state-of-the-art online sportsbook within the State of Arizona, in each case subject to obtaining applicable gaming licenses and regulatory approvals.

TwinSpires is backed by Churchill Downs, host of the iconic Kentucky Derby and nearly 150 years of gaming and wagering experience within the U.S.

"The team behind the most exciting two minutes in sports is thrilled to partner with the Tonto Apache Tribe and pursue offering our leading sportsbook product and promotions to sports fans throughout Arizona," said TwinSpires President, Ian Williams.

Tonto Apache Chairman Calvin Johnson said, "In conjunction with our world class partner, we look forward to supporting the local community and bringing more visitors to the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino and our beautiful county."

TwinSpires sportsbooks are currently available in six states, including Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Michigan. Churchill Downs' BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform in New Jersey is expected to transition to the TwinSpires brand during the third quarter of 2021.

About TwinSpires

TwinSpires is a Churchill Downs Incorporated brand and the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby. CDI's wholly owned online pari-mutuel wagering business has operated under the brand since 2007. TwinSpires sports betting is offered in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Mississippi, Colorado, Tennessee, and Indiana with iGaming also available in Pennsylvania and Michigan. CDI's BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform in New Jersey is expected to transition to the TwinSpires brand during the third quarter of 2021.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twinspires-and-tonto-apache-tribes-mazatzal-hotel--casino-team-up-to-pursue-arizona-online-sports-betting-license-301345272.html

SOURCE TwinSpires