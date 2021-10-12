Twinner Puts American Dealers On Equal Footing With E-Commerce Giants

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinner Group, a startup working with the major European car companies and a number of dealer groups, is putting American dealers on equal footing with e-commerce giants, without those dealers having to make big...

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinner Group, a startup working with the major European car companies and a number of dealer groups, is putting American dealers on equal footing with e-commerce giants, without those dealers having to make big investments or purchase expensive machinery.

Twinner's unique car scanner creates a complete Digital Twinn ® of cars. It delivers a 360-degree view that includes the roof, body, interior and the underbody, allowing consumers to "see" if the car has ever been repainted due to accidents - all from without ever having to step foot in a dealership.

Twinner announced its US plans Tuesday at the Digital Dealer Show in Las Vegas.

According to Twinner CEO Silvan Cloud Rath, the average dealer group can expect to increase its turn rate by 15 percent and save up to $400 per car, tapping into a growing trend of online used car sales. By 2025 in a $1 trillion market, experts predict 25 percent of all used cars will be sold online.

"When we break a bone, we go and get an MRI," Rath said. "Or, we get a CAT scan for brain injuries or a chest x-ray for the heart, lungs and other internal organs. We thought, 'Why not do that for a used car?'"

The technology is similar to medical scanning technology. When vehicles drive into the Twinner Space ® , multispectral sensors and lasers scan the car to create a Digital Twinn Ⓡ of unparalleled quality, Rath said.

"We create a Digital Twinn ® , which is comparable to a clean bill of health, a skeptical buyer can see it for themselves -- from their living room," Rath said. "They don't just have to take the seller at his or her word."

"You can even zoom in and detect scratches on the rim of the wheel or tiny dents on the door. We want to increase consumer confidence and trust in digital transactions."

Dealers won't have to buy the scanner, what the company has named Twinner Space ®; they will pay for each scan. The first scanners will arrive in the US early in 2022. Rath predicts Twinner will someday also help establish a fair price when the original owner goes to sell the car to a dealer.

Twinner ®, formed in 2019 and headquartered in Halle, Germany, scans vehicles and creates an identical data record. This Digital Twinn ® allows cars to be inspected, bought, and sold online anytime and anywhere...

