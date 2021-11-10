Twilio Segment Releases Its 2021 Growth Report, An Exclusive View Into How Customer Data Fuels Today's Most High-Performing Businesses

Twilio Segment (NYSE:TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the world's #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), today released its 2021 Growth Report, which offers insights and best practices from the tech industry's top growth organizations.

Twilio Segment (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report (LTSE: TWLO), the world's #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), today released its 2021 Growth Report, which offers insights and best practices from the tech industry's top growth organizations. Twilio Segment interviewed fifteen senior leaders from the industry's most successful, high-performing growth teams to uncover cutting-edge tactics and identify the common areas where businesses fall short in developing successful growth strategies.

In the current economic landscape, if a business isn't prioritizing its growth then it is willingly handing over market share to its competitors. A growth mindset and growth-focused processes have become table stakes for corporations that want to be seen as forerunners of their industries. Despite an increasing recognition of the value of dedicated growth teams, they are still a fairly new discipline for many organizations.

"The report emphasizes just how truly varied the growth field is, and while there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach, there are some practices that are agreed upon," said Katrina Wong, VP of Segment Marketing for Twilio Segment. "The one resounding insight that we gleaned from our discussions is that all high-performing growth teams have a commitment to quality data infrastructure that empowers their teams to execute core growth processes across their entire organization."

Twilio Segment uncovered several key strategies to help businesses elevate above the competition and solve the most critical growth problems today. The report identifies three key takeaways for growth leaders:

Quality data fuels rapid business growth: To grow faster than the competition, high-performing growth leaders recognize that their teams need near-constant access to accurate, real-time data. For this reason, growth leaders prioritize implementing quality data infrastructure and governance early in their tenures. Growth leaders drive organizational innovation: Recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, best-in-class growth leaders are rewarded with the freedom to make key organizational decisions. They leverage cutting-edge organizational designs, such as cross-functional growth squads, as well as individuals from a variety of functions from engineers to designers, to maximize their team's performance. The discipline of growth is maturing: What started out as "growth hacking" is now a core business discipline. Growth practitioners have proven themselves to be methodical yet agile team leaders who consistently deliver results.

On Nov. 16 at 8:00am PT, Twilio Segment will host a fireside chat with leaders at Zendesk, Showpad and Klaviyo on fueling rapid business growth. Learn more and register here.

The Growth Report includes expertise from executives at Courage+Stone, Databricks, Frame.io, GitHub, HubSpot, Klaviyo, Lyft, Miro, MURAL, New Relic, Shopify, Showpad, Voiceflow, Zendesk, and Zuora. The full report is available here.

About Twilio Segment

Twilio Segment is the world's #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP). Our platform provides companies with the data foundation that they need to put their customers at the heart of every decision. Using Segment, companies can collect, unify and route their customer data into any system where it's needed to better understand their customers and create seamless, compelling experiences in real-time. Thousands of companies, including Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi's use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth and deliver world-class customer experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com.

