Twilio Executive To Participate In Upcoming Investor Event

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report (LTSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Khozema Shipchandler, COO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. (PT) / 3:30 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Twilio's investor relations website at investors.twilio.com.

