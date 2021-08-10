Twenty20® Solutions Merges With Skyhawk

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty20 ® Solutions, a provider of security and automation services for critical infrastructure and remote environments, has merged with Skyhawk, a diversified on-grid technology provider offering a broad...

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty20 ® Solutions, a provider of security and automation services for critical infrastructure and remote environments, has merged with Skyhawk, a diversified on-grid technology provider offering a broad range of solutions in security, managed services and surveillance. The combination of the two companies delivers a comprehensive solution for customers' on-grid and off-grid security and access requirements across industries including utilities, oil and gas, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

"Together Twenty20 Solutions and Skyhawk offer the industry's most powerful technology platform enabled by AI (Artificial Intelligence), leading-edge software solutions and business intelligence," said Dan Vertachnik, Chief Executive Officer of Twenty20 Solutions. "Our platform gives customers immediate insight into their operations for real-time detection and response. This merger allows clients to partner with one provider for a complete end-to-end smart security and automation solution for both their corporate offices and buildings, as well as their remote operations and facilities."

"This is a fantastic opportunity to continue our growth in the security and managed services space," commented Brett Lofton, Founder of Skyhawk. "We now have additional tools to help customers protect their critical operations including powerful monitoring capabilities. Clients can choose to self-monitor their sites with alerts and real-time reporting or choose manned monitoring with Twenty20's network monitoring center."

As a combined company, Twenty20 Solutions and Skyhawk offer all-in-one security solutions for on-grid and off-grid environments - equipment, service, monitoring and support - while delivering unparalleled service to customers.

The headquarters of the combined companies will be Twenty20 Solutions' corporate office in Irving, TX, with offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Houston, TX, Midland, TX and Bakersfield, CA.

About Twenty20 SolutionsTwenty20 Solutions is a global provider of automation and security technology, smart surveillance, monitoring and access control solutions for off-grid environments. It offers a full suite of AI and video analytics technologies including object detection, facial recognition, license plate recognition, cargo tracking, thermal radar detection and more. For more information on Twenty20 Solutions, visit www.twenty20solutions.com.

About Skyhawk Skyhawk is a diversified technology and security company. Its full suite of managed offerings includes IP camera systems, access control systems and remote video monitoring and surveillance services, structured cabling, internet service, VOIP phone service, managed IT services, hosted exchange products and offsite backup. For more information on Skyhawk, visit www.goskyhawk.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twenty20-solutions-merges-with-skyhawk-301351543.html

SOURCE Twenty20 Solutions