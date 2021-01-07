Twenty Over Ten Unveils New Website As Part Of Refreshed Brand

FinTech Industry Leader Celebrates Four Years in Its Mission To Support Independent Financial Advisors and Enterprise Groups

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten, an FMG Suite company, today announced the launch of a refreshed brand and revamped website at www.twentyoverten.com . Home to LeadPilot, Website Engine and Compliance Core, the new website offers a streamlined experience for financial professionals using the Twenty Over Ten product suite.

"Over the last four years, Twenty Over Ten has grown to offer much more than just a website platform and this new digital presence reflects that," said Samantha Russell, Chief Evangelist of Twenty Over Ten and FMG Suite.

The company's revamped website offers a clean, modern design and includes in-depth information targeting the company's four primary partner segments: independent financial advisors, enterprise groups, insurance agents and marketing agencies.

"While Twenty Over Ten is new to the FMG Suite family, we have been incredibly impressed by what they've accomplished since 2016," said FMG Suite CEO Scott White. "We are excited to deliver a new web experience to better serve Twenty Over Ten's highly engaged advisors, and we are committed to continuing to develop innovative solutions for this audience."

Visitors can access helpful educational content and more easily browse all Twenty Over Ten's solutions for financial professionals, including:

Lead Pilot: A marketing automation solution that helps drive, capture, and convert more business online, Lead Pilot includes custom content, landing pages, hyper-personalized social media and email campaigns designed to engage clients and prospects, and lead qualification with AI-powered LEAD scores.

A marketing automation solution that helps drive, capture, and convert more business online, Lead Pilot includes custom content, landing pages, hyper-personalized social media and email campaigns designed to engage clients and prospects, and lead qualification with AI-powered LEAD scores. Website Engine: An all-in-one website builder and content management system (CMS) that boasts robust blogging capabilities and editable content, one-click compliance submission and automatic archiving.

An all-in-one website builder and content management system (CMS) that boasts robust blogging capabilities and editable content, one-click compliance submission and automatic archiving. Compliance Core:Formerly known as Providence , Compliance Core provides compliance officers complete marketing oversight of their affiliated advisors.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone," said Samantha Russell. "Whether your firm is looking for an all-in-one automated marketing platform, a lead generating website or an enterprise solution to oversee marketing efforts for a large team, we have a solution to serve your needs."

Visit the new site and learn more about Twenty Over Ten here .

About Twenty Over Ten, an FMG Suite Company Twenty Over Ten helps financial professionals modernize their marketing efforts through a suite of marketing products, including Lead Pilot, Website Engine and Compliance Core. An FMG Suite company, both brands are focused on helping financial professionals develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate communications across multiple channels. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

Media Contacts: Amanda LarsonTwenty Over Ten(855) 360-1732 marketing@twentyoverten.com https://twentyoverten.com

