Twenty-five Years After The Smash Hit "Gin And Juice", Snoop Dogg Finally Creates His Own - INDOGGO GIN: A Juicy Gin With Laid-Back California Style

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Icon and Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg announces his latest creation, INDOGGO Gin. INDOGGO, crafted with a laid-back California style, is the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor.

INDOGGO was developed by the King of "Gin & Juice," in partnership with his friend and spirits veteran, Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits, a beverage supplier that develops celebrity wine and spirits brands, and Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, this dream team aims to shake up the gin category with the best tasting, most approachable gin on the market today.

"I can't wait for the world to taste my remix on gin! When I wrote 'Gin & Juice' back in '94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem," said Snoop Dogg, the original purveyor of gin, juice and good times. "When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that's smooth like the D.O. Double G."

INDOGGO is certified gluten free, distilled five times with seven premium botanicals and is infused with all-natural strawberry flavor with no added sugar. The gin is light on the juniper flavor and features orange, coriander and cassia botanicals for a taste of strawberry and citrus with a slightly sweet and fruity finish.

Fresh, clean and like no other gin in the world - INDOGGO is ideal for sipping on the rocks with a squeeze of lime or mixing with tonic or juice. Snoop has created his own signature cocktails including:

The Remix2 oz INDOGGO Gin3 Muddled Strawberries.75 oz Lemon Juice.5 oz Simple SyrupTop with Crushed IceGarnish with Sliced Strawberry

The Laidback Gin & Juice2 oz INDOGGO Gin2 oz Pineapple JuiceTop with Club SodaGarnish with Strawberry Slices

Towns, Co-Founder of Trusted Spirits added, "We're so excited to partner with Snoop and Prestige Beverage Group to make Snoop's and our dream a reality. INDOGGO stands out from any other gin in the world because Snoop, the "Gin Connoisseur" took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile. His dedication to the brand makes him the perfect partner."

INDOGGO bottles stand out with their bold purple color and vertical logo with turned G's to signify the gin remix inside. The bottles are topped with contemporary gold foil stamps which feature Snoop's signature and the brand's official logo symbolizing its laid-back California style. The cartons feature the same bold purple and iconic design elements.

"From Risata Wines to Kinky Beverages, Prestige Beverage Group has a long and storied history of launching and building industry leading brands," said Scott Schilling, General Manager and CMO of Prestige. "We couldn't be more excited to team up with Snoop and Trusted Spirits to launch INDOGGO and turn the stodgy world of gin on its head."

INDOGGO will first launch in Snoop's home state of California in late September and then continue across the US through early 2021. Available in 750ML and 50ML bottles with suggested retail pricing of $29.99 and $1.99. Claim your bottle of Snoop's gin now before it hits stores through a special pre-order at ReserveBar.com: https://www.reservebar.com/products/indoggo-gin.

To stay in the mix with exclusive access and updates follow @indoggogin on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visit Indoggogin.com.

About Snoop DoggAn Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT's game show, Joker's Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix's show, Coach Snoop.

About Prestige Beverage GroupFounded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige's portfolio of 70-plus brands includes KINKY Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé and Joia Spirit. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. Visit us on LinkedIn and Instagram to learn more.

About Trusted SpiritsFounded by adult beverage industry veteran Keenan Towns and financial industry veteran Marc Weisberg. Trusted Spirits is the first and only beverage supplier that focuses solely on developing celebrity and influencer wine and spirits brands. Trusted Spirits is located in New York.

Media Contacts: Brittany Trangsrud Prestige Beverage Group btrangsrud@prestigebevgroup.com 612.271.0586

Robyn Fink Trusted Spirits rsfconsult@gmail.com 954.592.6776

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twenty-five-years-after-the-smash-hit-gin-and-juice-snoop-dogg-finally-creates-his-own--indoggo-gin-a-juicy-gin-with-laid-back-california-style-301121418.html

SOURCE Trusted Spirits