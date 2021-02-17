Twelve Journalists Recognized As 2020 SEAL Environmental Journalism Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With our environmental crisis intricately related to but frequently overshadowed by the dramatic political and social events of the past year, twelve journalists have been awarded a 2020 SEAL Environmental...

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With our environmental crisis intricately related to but frequently overshadowed by the dramatic political and social events of the past year, twelve journalists have been awarded a 2020 SEAL Environmental Journalism Award in recognition of their work to bring climate knowledge, justice, and action to the forefront of public discourse.

Honorees include four repeat winners: Fiona Harvey of The Guardian, Alexander C. Kaufman of Huffington Post, Dave Roberts of Volts, and Lisa Friedman of The New York Times.

First-time SEAL Environmental Journalism Award recipients include Shannon Osaka of Grist, Zoya Tierstein of Grist, James Temple of The MIT Technology Review, Brian L. Kahn of Earther, Jeff Brady of NPR, Juliet Eilperin of The Washington Post, Rhett A. Butler of Mongabay, and Mary Annaise Heglar, Freelance Climate Essayist.

The 2020 SEAL Environmental Journalism Awards were chaired by Emily Wasley, Corporate Climate Resilience Practice Leader with WSP USA. Throughout her academic and professional career, Ms. Wasley has partnered with government entities, water utilities, and Fortune 50 to 500 corporations to institutionalize climate considerations into existing risk management, business continuity, and sustainability efforts.

"Over the past several years, the field of journalism has been questioned considerably because of the amount of misinformation that exists in our globally interconnected and oftentimes volatile world. Because of this, we rely on trusted journalists for information that is based on sound science and factual evidence," commented Ms. Wasley. "The journalists that have been identified as exemplary to receive a SEAL Award are not shying away from revealing the truth or calling out those that are further exacerbating our climate crisis. Journalism is imperative to help our society understand what is happening behind the curtain and inform them of the subsequent pain and suffering that climate change is having on our frontline communities. We must protect the field of journalism and the right to free, factual speech that is based on sound science to remain informed of the myriad of challenges and opportunities every one of us will experience today and into the future."

Winners were selected based on a panel review of each journalist's work, data-driven analysis of the impact and reach of their articles, and consideration for writers who are bringing fresh perspectives and social relevance to environmental issues.

2020 SEAL ENVIRONMENTAL JOURNALISM AWARD WINNERS:

Fiona Harvey - Guardian Alexander C. Kaufman - Huffington Post Lisa Friedman - New York Times Dave Roberts - Volts Brian L. Kahn - Earther / GizmodoShannon Osaka - Grist Zoya Tierstein - Grist James Temple - MIT Technology Review Jeff Brady - NPR Juliet Eilperin - The Washington Post Rhett A. Butler - Mongabay Mary Annaise Heglar - Hot Take

ABOUT SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our corporate sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twelve-journalists-recognized-as-2020-seal-environmental-journalism-award-winners-301229648.html

SOURCE SEAL Awards