Twelve Golden Lessons To Overcome Trauma & Fall In Love With Life Forever

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, An Uncompromised Life: Overcome Trauma and Heartbreak, Experience the Unexplainable, and Truly Fall in Love with Life by Colleen Gallagher, is a guide to healing for those who deeply desire to fall in love, and teaches to trust the miracles and magic of the Universe as they are presented in life.

An Uncompromised Life tells the story of Colleen Gallagher's past toxic relationship which led her to compromise herself in every sense, down to her soul. Through her journey of letting go and learning how to fall in love with life, she discovers twelve golden lessons. Gallagher shares these lessons throughout An Uncompromised Life, helping those in need understand how to make sense of the unexplainable, cope with trauma, fall in love, and become their most magnificent selves.

A guide that tackles many different scenarios, from helping women heal from child-loss to teaching how to overcome heartbreak, long-term Western medicine diagnoses, and trauma, An Uncompromised Life explains how to follow one's soul calling and ultimate potential, empowering readers to fully fall in love with life and truly live with purpose.

About the Author:

Colleen Gallagher is an Intuitive Business Consultant. She has survived childhood cancer, is a Global Citizen, a passionate advocate for equality, and an academic who is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Psychology with a focus on Global Leadership and Change. She has received her BA in Marketing and MS in Global Technology and Development. She is an author of multiple books, yet her greatest success is seeing her clients overcome their life challenges and create a business that impacts the world in a way that feels good for them. Colleen empowers leaders and businesses to come to a newfound clarity of their mission, so that they can better understand their gifts while taking calculated action to grow their businesses. Her work involves teaching leaders how to use their voices on social media to attract opportunities, create freedom, and impact the world. Currently, Colleen resides in Los Angeles, California.

More About This Title:

An Uncompromised Life: Overcome Trauma and Heartbreak, Experience the Unexplainable, and Truly Fall in Love with Life by Colleen Gallagher, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on June 8, 2021. An Uncompromised Life—ISBN 9781631952760—has 220 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

