Twana Young Joins MIND Leadership Team As VP Of Curriculum And Instruction

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute announced the promotion of Twana Young, M.Ed., to Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction. Young brings over 20 years of experience in education, including multiple district administrator roles with Columbus City Schools.

Young will lead the overall vision, strategy, and execution for curriculum materials, resources, and professional learning across MINDs suite of products. She has been with MIND since 2014 and previously held roles focused on instructional and professional development.

"I am thrilled to announce Twana Young's well-deserved promotion," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "Her extensive experience will bring vision and innovation to our curriculum and instructional resources, teacher and administrator professional learning, and family resources."

Young will also continue her leadership role in MIND's co-design group, MEND - Math Equity in Design. MEND is a community of people who have worked with students of color, have been students of color, or are teachers of color. They are co-architects in designing culturally relevant math curriculum that connects with all students.

"At MIND we are working hard to empower students, showcase their brilliance, and support them in building identity and agency in mathematics," said Young. "I am excited and honored to join the MIND leadership team as we continue to advance our mission to ensure that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

Young is a foundational member of the Math Brain Trust, part of the 100kin10 initiative and has been a member of the Council of Great City Schools' Mathematics Advisory Committee. She received the Columbus Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Educator of the Month Award in 2003, and Teacher of the Year for Columbus City Schools in 2002.

Young holds a Master of Education Administration from Ashland University and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Nicholls State University. She has also earned Certification in Early Adolescent Mathematics from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

About: MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

